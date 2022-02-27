All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Reznik: we will not surrender the capital, Ukraine is winning

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 17:47

DENIS KARLOVSKY - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 6:47 PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo with Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, assuring that Kyiv would not surrender and that Ukraine would win.

Source : Facebook page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote : "85 hours of defence.

Intimidating Ukrainians is useless.

Breaking our defenders is impossible.

Forcing us to surrender our capital - even more so.

Extremely difficult hours. But they will pass.

Spring is coming the day after tomorrow.

Ukraine will win. It is already winning!

The enemy who came to our land will leave in a known direction. 

Therefore, we advise the invaders to go home. While it is not too late.

Keep tight!"

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: