Zelenskyy and Reznik: we will not surrender the capital, Ukraine is winning

DENIS KARLOVSKY - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 6:47 PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo with Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, assuring that Kyiv would not surrender and that Ukraine would win.

Source : Facebook page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote : "85 hours of defence.

Intimidating Ukrainians is useless.

Breaking our defenders is impossible.

Forcing us to surrender our capital - even more so.

Extremely difficult hours. But they will pass.

Spring is coming the day after tomorrow.

Ukraine will win. It is already winning!

The enemy who came to our land will leave in a known direction.

Therefore, we advise the invaders to go home. While it is not too late.

Keep tight!"