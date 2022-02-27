Zelenskyy on his conversation with Lukashenko: I explained to him that there mustn't be a clash between us

IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 7:13 PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had a long and substantive conversation with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Zelenskyy explained to him that our nations mustn't clash.

Source: Zelenskyy's video call

I had a telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko. I had not spoken to him for two years, but today we had a very long talk on specific points. I explained to him in detail that our nations mustn't clash. I don't want missiles, military aircraft or helicopters to fly into Ukraine from Belarus. I don't want troops to enter Ukraine from Belarus.

Details: Zelenskyy added that Lukashenko "assured him of this".

What happened before the call: