Invading troops entered Berdyansk

ROMAN KRAVETS , VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 20:57

Russian armoured vehicles entered Berdyansk.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda was informed by local residents.

Details: Russian armoured vehicles constantly change location.

Residents report that the invaders are looting grocery stores.

It is also reported that the invading forces are running out of fuel and they are looking for locations where they can refuel.