Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Enemy is using women and children as human shields in violation of humanitarian law – General Staff

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 21:59

The Russian aggressor is using combat methods prohibited by international humanitarian law: the military is using civilians as human shields and deploying military equipment in residential areas.

Source:  Summary by the General Staff as of 18:00, 27 February

Details: The Russian Federation continues to accumulate aircraft and intensify its deployment of special forces in the Republic of Belarus. More than 50 planes, 10 helicopters and two An-124 planes are stationed on Machulishi airfield. Transport planes are constantly taking off from Baranovychi and Machulyshchi airfields in the direction of Ukraine.

The Belarusian command has brought some of its units into combat readiness.

Across their offensive operations in Ukraine, Russian invaders are using combat methods prohibited by international humanitarian law: they are seizing social infrastructure, and wearing military uniforms of Ukrainian police and representatives of the State Emergency Service (SES). Sabotage special forces are using ambulances and police cars stolen from hospitals and ambulance stations.

Terrorists are occupying the premises of childrens’ camps and schools, while the enemy’s artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS) are being deployed on sport grounds.

Three ambulances with special insignia of the invading forces have recently been spotted in Kyiv.

In the Genichesk district of Kherson region, the Russian invaders stationed several units of the self-propelled howitzer MSTA-S in residential buildings.

A column moving in the direction of Makariv – Kyiv is using children and women in front of armoured vehicles as human shields.

However, the morale and psychological conditions of the invading forces are low, according to the General Staff. Near Koryukivka in the Chernihiv region, conscripted members of the Russian Armed Forces are ready to lay down their arms and surrender.

Hundreds of disabled armoured vehicles and tanks have been abandoned all over Ukraine.

As of 18:00, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 4,500 persons.

The losses also include 27 units (to be confirmed) of destroyed and damaged aircraft,  26 helicopters, approximately 150 tanks, more than 700 combat armoured vehicles, about 50 grenades, one anti-aircraft missile BUK, four multiple rocket launchers BM-21 ‘‘Grad’’, 60 cisterns, two UAVs of the operational-tactical level, two ships/boats.

Ad verbatim: "There will be more. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities."

RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News