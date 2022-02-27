Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska on verge of humanitarian catastrophe

The head of Luhansk Regional state administration Serhij Hayday declared that Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska cities are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Source: Hayday on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. These towns are occupied and almost destroyed, having been almost levelled to the ground by Russian invaders. Private houses and blocks of flats, as well as importan infrastructure have all been severely damaged by shelling.

Citizens of these towns have been sheltering in basements for days. We can't evacuate the civilians or even bring them bread and water. There are no lines of communications nor the possibility to fix them"



Details: Hayday asked international humanitarian organisations (in particular, Ukraine’s Red Cross) for help. According to him, "Russian troops have to stop shelling and give the legitimate Ukrainian government a chance to assist the population and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe"