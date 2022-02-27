Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
In Kharkiv region, mayor admits to handing over city to occupiers

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 22:48

Mayor of Kupyansk Gennadiy Matsegora, member of the OPFL party, made an agreement with the Russian occupiers on the transfer of power of the city.

Quote: "Today at 7:30 a.m. the commander of a Russian battalion called to propose negotiations. If declined, the city would be stormed "with all the consequences". I decided to take part in the talks to avoid casualties and destruction in the city."

Details: The mayor noted that city police chief Natalia Shevchenko was present during negotiations. 

Quote:: "We discussed the actions of the military, which would include entering the city, ensuring order, and reassuring residents. They convinced me that this would not affect the life of the city; schools, kindergartens, hospitals, grocery stores, and transportation would continue to run and there will be order in the city."

According to the mayor, when the Russian offensive began 4 days ago, the city was abandoned by the SBU, the prosecutor's office, the military registration and enlistment office and the terrorist defense detachment.

Matsegora stressed that the responsibility for the decision lies with him.

Verbatim: "Our lives depend on our actions, on how we prove ourselves now."

At the same time, the mayor keeps a Ukrainian flag on his desk.

