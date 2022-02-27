All Sections
Russian sabotage unit surrenders near Mykolayiv

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 21:49
Russian sabotage unit surrenders near Mykolayiv

Denys Karlovs’ky – Sunday, 27 February 2022, 22:49

In the Mykolaiv region, four Russian saboteurs surrendered after a fight and later shared details of their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: National Police press service

Details: Four Russian invaders aged 18–29 surrendered to local residents.

They claim to be from the 33rd regiment from the Volgograd region.

The saboteurs were defeated in a fight on the administrative border between Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.

They claim they were told that they would only be taking  part in military exercises, but were then ordered to launch an offensive in Ukraine.

Several saboteurs say that they did not know their country’s real intentions and were surprised to realise during the battle in the Kherson region that they were in Ukraine.

Ukrainian police confiscated their documents.

Earlier:

  • Ukrainian authorities agreed to the partial evacuation of local residents from the area around Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region with the Russian invaders
  • The Ukrainian government has launched a website listing the dead and captured Russian soldiers

