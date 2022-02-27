Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Missile attacks on Mykolaiv airport

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 23:34

Denys Karlovsky - Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:24

Russian invaders carried out missile attacks on the Mykolaiv international airport.

Source: Head of the Mykolaiv military state administration Vitaly Kim in comments to "Suspilne"

Details: According to preliminary data, Russian troops shelled the airport three times with missiles hitting the runway and the platform.

There is currently no information on the type of missiles and where the strikes were launched from.

More background:

Ballistic missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus at the Zhytomyr airport in the evening of 27 February.

On the morning of 27 February, a Ukrainian air defence system shot down a missile targeted at Kyiv: it crashed in the yard of a 16-storey building in Troieshchyna, injuring several people.

