Russia blocks website about captured and killed RF soldiers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 February 2022, 22:36
Ukrainian Internal Affairs website, "Search for Kin" (200rf.com) with data on captured and killed servicemen from the Russian Federation has been blocked on the territory of Russian. 

Source: Echo of Moscow

Details: The decision to block the site was taken by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. Roskomnadzor has entered the resource in the Register of Prohibited Sites.

According to the website, it was created by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"On it you will find information about captured and killed Russian soldiers in Ukraine since the beginning of the occupation. Photos and videos from the battlefield will be posted promptly," the website reads.

A duplicate of the site was added to the Telegram channel "Search for Kin", and continues to operate. It includes photos and videos of the killed and captured Russian servicemen, as well as known information about them.

What preceded: Ukraine’s The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched the website 200rf.com, where it publishes photos and identification documents of the dead and captured occupiers so that their relatives can find them.

