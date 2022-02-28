Kuleba to Russians: "Putin started the war, and you are paying for it"

Mazurenko Alyona - Monday, 28 February 2022, 01:10

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, warned Russians about the consequences of the aggressor's decision to start a war in Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on Instagram

Ad verbatim: "Ukrainians never wanted this war, but Ukrainians will fight for their land, for their homes. And we have a real people's war. Everyone takes up arms and defends their own country. Putin started the war and you are paying for it. The whole world united to support Ukraine.

Putin will not run out of money, he will be fine. And the ruble exchange rate in the exchange office flew into the abyss. Russian banks are disconnected from international financing systems and you will not even be able to pay with your cards.

The sky in Europe is closed, you can not get on a plane and fly on vacation to see the world. And this is just the beginning, it will get worse.

Unfortunately, you will have to suffer from this war, not to mention the Russians killed in Ukraine who will return home in body bags.

Ukraine has not attacked anyone and does not plan to attack. We want to live in peace, but for this Putin must stop the war and the destruction of the Russian economy, which has already begun and from which you will suffer. Save your country, demand Putin to stop the war. "

Details: According to the Ukrainian Minister, this is just the beginning: an impending inflation, crippling economy, surging prices are all looming on Russia.

He added that the Russian government is lying to its people, saying that foreign exchange reserves are strong.