Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine

MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 02:04 AM

Portuguese <i>Benfica</i>'s forward Roman Yaremchuk who is Ukrainian was greeted by the stadium in Lisbon with applause and flags in support of Ukraine

Source: Suspilne, SL Benfica on Twitter

Details: Yaremchuk received captain's armband before coming on as a substitute during a match between Benfica and Vitória de Guimarães.

The entire stadium in Lisbon gave Yaremchuk a standing ovation. Many spectators waved Ukrainian flags and signs demanding to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The football player could barely contain his emotions at that moment.