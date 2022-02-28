Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine
Monday, 28 February 2022, 01:04
Portuguese <i>Benfica</i>'s forward Roman Yaremchuk who is Ukrainian was greeted by the stadium in Lisbon with applause and flags in support of Ukraine
Source: Suspilne, SL Benfica on Twitter
Details: Yaremchuk received captain's armband before coming on as a substitute during a match between Benfica and Vitória de Guimarães.
The entire stadium in Lisbon gave Yaremchuk a standing ovation. Many spectators waved Ukrainian flags and signs demanding to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The football player could barely contain his emotions at that moment.