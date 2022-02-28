Russian invaders burn down Ivankiv Museum. Maria Prymachenko’s artwork destroyed

OLENA ROSCHINA — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 02:41 AM

The Ivankiv Museum of Local History in Kyiv region was burned down. The museum housed valuable artwork by the Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko.

Source: Ustyna Stefanchuk, collector of Ukrainian antiques and artwork, researcher and blogger

Quote: "In the town of Ivankiv, the Local History Museum has burned down. Unique artwork by Maria Prymacheno were destroyed."

Details: Ustia Stefanchuk accuses the Russian invaders of destroying Ukrainian cultural heritage.