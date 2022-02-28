Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Kyiv State Engineering Bureau ‘Luch’ handed over all of its products prepared for export to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Design Engineering Bureau "Luch" on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Dozens of ‘Skif’ and ‘Korsar’ complexes, which were to be delivered to foreign customers, have already been handed to and are successfully being used by the defenders of Ukraine.

The anti-tank rocket launcher ‘Skif’ can reach targets within up to 5 km, and the ‘Korsar’ within up to 2.5 km".