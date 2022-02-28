Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces
Monday, 28 February 2022, 03:10
The Kyiv State Engineering Bureau ‘Luch’ handed over all of its products prepared for export to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Source: Design Engineering Bureau "Luch" on Facebook
Ad verbatim: "Dozens of ‘Skif’ and ‘Korsar’ complexes, which were to be delivered to foreign customers, have already been handed to and are successfully being used by the defenders of Ukraine.
Advertisement:
The anti-tank rocket launcher ‘Skif’ can reach targets within up to 5 km, and the ‘Korsar’ within up to 2.5 km".