Russians continue their failing assault on Kyiv

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 05:26
In the small hours of 28 February, the fifth day of the Russian invasion, Russian forces continued their attempts to break through Kyiv's defences. Their assault continues to be unsuccessful, as the situation in the capital remains under firm control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Land troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quoting the Commander of the Kyiv Defence Operation, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy: "All attempts by the Russian invading forces to reach their goal have failed. Vehicle convoys of the occupants are being destroyed. The enemy is incurring heavy losses among their personnel. The Russian troops are demoralized and exhausted."

Details: Col.General Syrskiy said that columns of Russian forces have repeatedly attempted to storm the outskirts of the city. However, all of the enemy movement have remained under control, and timely decisions were made.

As of the morning of 28 February, the situation in Kyiv is under control.

Syrskiy underscored that Ukrainians have shown that they could "defend their home from uninvited guests."

