Two Russian missiles hit a childcare centre and a store in Chernihiv. No casualties recorded

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 28 February 2022, 05:33

On 28 February, around 2 am, the Russian invaders started shelling the city of Chernihiv. In addition to a residential building, they also hit a childcare facility and a store.

Source: State Emergency Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: A missile hit a store at the centreal market on 1 Rynkova St. A resulting fire covering 70 sq.m was put down.

The Russian invading forces also targeted a childcare centre at 53 Remisnycha St., which also caught fire. Emergency services have been unable to put it down, as the shelling is still ongoing.

No casualties have been recorded so far.

The State Emergency Service says that Russians continue to launch missiles at the same area, probably attempting to hit the TV and radio transmitting centre.

Background: During the same attack, a Russian missile hit an apartment complex in the centre of Chernihiv. A woman was injured as a result.

