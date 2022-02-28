Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Local situation in Ukraine as of Monday morning

Monday, 28 February 2022, 08:28

Ukrainska Pravda — Monday, 28 February 2022, 08:28 AM

28 February marks the fifth day of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The invaders have encountered fierce resistance and are disoriented and demoralized.

Details: The night of Monday was relatively calm when compared to the previous days when the entire front line was under active assault by the Russians. The most active fighting currently goes on in the east of the country.

Zhytomyr Region: Sirens were sounded all night. The overall situation is under control.

Kirovohrad Region: The night was relatively calm.

Volyn: Quiet, no air raid sirens heard.

Kherson: The city was quiet during the night. Kakhovka was under constant missile attack by the invaders.

Zaporizhia Region: Berdiansk is temporarily occupied by the Russian forces. Enemy vehicles were spotted in many communities. Two persons became casualties of the operation to seize the city, one was killed and the other wounded. The city authorities have refused to collaborate with the invaders.

Rivne: This morning, for the first time since the start of the war, air raid sirens were not sounded in the city.

Vinnytsia: Relative calm.

Khmelnytskiy: Quite, albeit an air raid siren was sounded at one point. The region has received 20 thousand people, including those in transit further west

Cherkasy: The latest air raid siren was turned off at 3 am. Since then, it has been quiet. Siren sounded again in the morning.

Poltava: Relative calm.  

Chernivtsi: Air raid sirens sounded at night for the first time since the start of the war.

Luhansk Region: The night was relatively quiet. In the morning, 12 Russsian military vehicles, including 4 tanks, moved towards Svatove. Air raid siren sounded.

Donetsk Region: Heavy fighting for the cities of Mariupil and Volnovakha.

Ternopil: Quiet.

Odesa: The night in the city was relatively quiet. The situation in the region is under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.  

Ivano-Frankivsk: All quiet.

Mykolayiv region: air raid sirens sounded several times during the night; the overall situation, however, remained stable.

Dnipro: Relatively quiet, the situation is under control.

Kharkiv Region: The Russians’ advance continued throughout the night. Their convoys were destroyed before they could reach their intended positions and start shelling the city. The situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kyiv region: Air raid sirens were sounded. Intensive fighting and shelling near Irpin west of Kyiv. The situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Lviv region: All quite.

