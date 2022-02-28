As a result of the Russian attack, 16 children died and 45 were injured - the Ministry of Health
Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:28
Russia's military attack on Ukraine has killed more than 350 civilians and wounded more than 2,000.
Source: Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko
Details: According to the Ministry of Health, of the 352 dead, 16 were children.
Of the 2,040 wounded civilians, 45 are children.
What preceded: On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 352 civilians had died and 1,684 others had been injured in Ukraine during the four days of the Russian war.