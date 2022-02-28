As a result of the Russian attack, 16 children died and 45 were injured - the Ministry of Health

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022, 12:28 pm

Russia's military attack on Ukraine has killed more than 350 civilians and wounded more than 2,000.

Source: Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Ministry of Health, of the 352 dead, 16 were children.

Of the 2,040 wounded civilians, 45 are children.



What preceded: On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 352 civilians had died and 1,684 others had been injured in Ukraine during the four days of the Russian war.