Monday, 28 February 2022, 13:34

On Monday, Russian troops massively shelled Kharkiv from "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, with dozens of victims reported.

Source: Anton Herashchenko, Adviser to the Minister of the Interior, on Facebook, Mayor of Kharkiv mayor, Ivan Terekhov, deputy head of Kharkiv State Administration Roman Semenukha – special comments for UP

Advertisement:

Quote by Geraschenko: "Kharkiv has just been massively shelled from "Grad" multiple rocket launchers. Dozens of people are killed and hundreds are wounded.

Details: The exact number of dead and injured people is currently unknown.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, shelling was carried out on a block of Hvardiitsiv-Shyrokintsiv, Druzhby Narodiv streets and Traktorobudivnykiv Avenue.

The State Fire and Rescue Department #22, warehouses on Buchma Street and a garage cooperative came under targeted fire.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, in his the comment to the UP noted: "Shellings are ongoing. On residential neighbourhoods. It is a war, a real war".

"We have wounded and killed civilians. There are victims among the military. I don't know if this is an offensive, but while we are talking, they are firing again," he added.

The deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Roman Semenukha said in a comment to the UP that shelling of Kharkiv's Oleksiyivka, Saltivka, and Pavlopol neighbourhoods with more than one million people living there, is currently underway.

"It's scary, they're firing artillery at residential buildings. It's impossible to count the losses yet. Maybe the offensive will continue," he said.