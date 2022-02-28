KATERYNA TYSCHENKO, ELDAR SARAHMAN - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 1:34 pm

Dozens of victims have been reported in Kharkiv after mass fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers on Monday.

Source: Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, UP

Gerashchenko: "Kharkiv has just been shelled by Grads. Dozens were killed, and hundreds were injured."

Details: The exact number of dead and injured is currently unknown.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda, the shelling took place in the block of Gvardiytsiv-Shirokintsiv, Druzhby Narodiv and Traktorobudivnykiv Streets.

State Fire and Rescue Unit №22, warehouses on Buchma Street and a garage cooperative came under fire