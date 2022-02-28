All Sections
Saboteurs neutralised in the main cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Epiphany may have been the target

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 13:04
The guards of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, the cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), neutralised a Russian sabotage group that was trying to enter the territory. Guidance markers were also found near the territory.

Source: Deputy Head of the External Church Relations Department of the OCU, Archbishop Evstratiy Zorya on Facebook

Zorya: "It is known that in his speech before the war, Putin called the existence of a Church independent of Russia to be one of his issues with Ukraine.

These public announcements, as well as information that cannot be made public now, received from Ukrainian and international sources, gave reason to believe that the head of the OCU was one of the targets of Russian terror - Primate of the OCU.

With this in mind, special security measures were taken to prevent the irreparable consequences for the Local Church and Ukraine in this time of struggle for freedom, if the enemy succeeds in their plan.

I can officially testify that the Primate has not left and will not leave Ukraine. The very idea of ​​this is absurd."

Details: Zorya reassured that Epiphany has reliable protection - he is constantly working, communicating with bishops and clergy on the ground, with foreign partners.

