Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Saboteurs neutralised in the main cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Epiphany may have been the target

Monday, 28 February 2022, 14:04

ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022, 2:04 pm

The guards of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, the cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), neutralised a Russian sabotage group that was trying to enter the territory. Guidance markers were also found near the territory.

Source: Deputy Head of the External Church Relations Department of the OCU, Archbishop Evstratiy Zorya on Facebook

Zorya: "It is known that in his speech before the war, Putin called the existence of a Church independent of Russia to be one of his issues with Ukraine.

These public announcements, as well as information that cannot be made public now, received from Ukrainian and international sources, gave reason to believe that the head of the OCU was one of the targets of Russian terror - Primate of the OCU.

With this in mind, special security measures were taken to prevent the irreparable consequences for the Local Church and Ukraine in this time of struggle for freedom, if the enemy succeeds in their plan.

I can officially testify that the Primate has not left and will not leave Ukraine. The very idea of ​​this is absurd."

Details: Zorya reassured that Epiphany has reliable protection - he is constantly working, communicating with bishops and clergy on the ground, with foreign partners.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News