Nuclear weapons: Minister Shoygu has already implemented Putin’s order

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 13:15
The Russian Minister of Defence, Sergey Shoygu, has reported to President Putin that the command centres of the rocket troops of the Russian Federation have begun operating with increased staff.

Source: Russian-controlled media RIA News

Quote: "Shoygu has reported to Putin that, according to his order, the staff on duty at command centres for strategic rocket troops, Northern and Pacific fleets, and the long-distance air force are now in combat-ready operational mode."

Background: On 27 February, Putin ordered Russia’s deterrence forces to switch to special combat-ready operation mode.the special mode of combat-ready operation.

The Pentagon responded that the United States are capable of defending themselves as well as their allies and partners.

