Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Snake island defenders: border guards will try to get lists of prisoners

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:04

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO  - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 3:04 PM

With the assistance of the international humanitarian organisations, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) plans to try to obtain lists of the defenders of the Snake island who may be in captivity, according to Russian media.

Source: SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko in a comment to ‘‘Ukrayinska Pravda’’

Details: Demchenko clarified that from the video published by the Russian media, it was possible to identify a number of servicemen from the Snake island defenders personnel, but the exact number of prisoners was unknown. It is also unknown whether any of the island's defenders were killed, as Snake island’s territory is currently controlled by the enemy.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy issued a message demanding that Russia immediately releases illegally captured Ukrainian citizens.

They refute the Russian propaganda message that the Ukrainian authorities have "forgotten" or "buried" their subordinates.

The Navy gave a reminder that the marines and border guards have bravely repulsed the attacks of the Russian occupiers on the Snake island twice. According to the press centre of the Ukrainian Navy, due to lack of ammunition, they could not continue to defend the island.

In turn, the invaders "forgot" to report that they had completely destroyed the island's infrastructure: lighthouses, towers, antennas, etc.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News