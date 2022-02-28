All Sections
Snake island defenders: border guards will try to get lists of prisoners

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 February 2022, 14:04
With the assistance of the international humanitarian organisations, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) plans to try to obtain lists of the defenders of the Snake island who may be in captivity, according to Russian media.

Source: SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko in a comment to ‘‘Ukrayinska Pravda’’

Details: Demchenko clarified that from the video published by the Russian media, it was possible to identify a number of servicemen from the Snake island defenders personnel, but the exact number of prisoners was unknown. It is also unknown whether any of the island's defenders were killed, as Snake island’s territory is currently controlled by the enemy.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy issued a message demanding that Russia immediately releases illegally captured Ukrainian citizens.

They refute the Russian propaganda message that the Ukrainian authorities have "forgotten" or "buried" their subordinates.

The Navy gave a reminder that the marines and border guards have bravely repulsed the attacks of the Russian occupiers on the Snake island twice. According to the press centre of the Ukrainian Navy, due to lack of ammunition, they could not continue to defend the island.

In turn, the invaders "forgot" to report that they had completely destroyed the island's infrastructure: lighthouses, towers, antennas, etc.

