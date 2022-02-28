Russian schools get blueprint on how to justify war against Ukraine

Olena Roschina — Monday, 28 February 2022, 4:36 PM

On 1 March, Russian schools will conduct lessons focused on the war, where teachers are required to convey to 7-11 grade students the arguments used by Putin in his address on the reasons for the "special operation" against Ukraine, and to condemn calls for anti-war protests in Russia.

Source: Mediazone

Details: Lessons are included in the curriculum at least for schools in Moscow, Kaluga, Sakhalin, and Tula Oblasts.

One of the teachers sent the syllabus that is being centrally distributed via school administrations to journalists.

The syllabus provides detailed instructions on what to tell children about Ukraine and the war.

It reiterates the falsehood that "the state of Ukraine did not exist on the map until the 20th century", that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people", but that in 2014 "on the territory of Ukraine, a state coup took place ", and the Donbas supposedly did not accept that – so Russia is helping the region.

The syllabus also reinforces the blatant lie that "there is no war with Ukraine going on, it is a special military operation aimed at deterring the nationalists who are oppressing the Russian speaking population".

It further states that the plans of the Russian Federation "did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories" and that Russia is not going to force "anyone into anything".

Reference again is made to the imaginary threat that NATO poses to Russia.

Another propagandist argument is that "Ukraine can create nuclear weapons. With the current government in that country, it is a direct threat to Russia."

The syllabus also states that in December 2021, the Russian Federation attempted to reach an agreement with the US and their allies on the principles of ensuring security in Europe and on the non-expansion of NATO. Allegedly, because Russia’s ultimatums were ignored, it has sent its troops to Ukraine.