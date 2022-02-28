1.5 billion Ukrainian Hryvnias donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by citizens

Monday, 28 February 2022, 3:48 PM

Ukrainians have already donated UAH 1.5 billion using E-Pidtrymka service to help the Ukrainian Army.

This was reported by the state service Diya (an app through which citizens of Ukraine can access some state services - ed.) on Telegram.

Quote: "If you have not yet spent money from E-Pidtrymka and want to help the Ukrainian army, you can do it in a few clicks right now through Portmone (http://earmy.portmone.com.ua/), Privatbank, Monobank," - said Diya.

"With the help of E-Pidtrymka you can support the Ukrainian army financially by transferring money to the accounts of the "Povernys’ Zhyvym" fund.

In the first five hours after that, Ukrainians collected UAH 80 million, which is several times more than in all of 2021.

On 27 February, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated that Ukrainians had already donated UAH 426 million from E-Pidtrymka to the Ukrainian Army.