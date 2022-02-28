All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


1.5 billion Ukrainian Hryvnias donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by citizens

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:41

Monday, 28 February 2022, 3:48 PM

Ukrainians have already donated UAH 1.5 billion using E-Pidtrymka service to help the Ukrainian Army.

This was reported by the state service Diya (an app through which citizens of Ukraine can access some state services - ed.) on Telegram.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If you have not yet spent money from E-Pidtrymka and want to help the Ukrainian army, you can do it in a few clicks right now through Portmone (http://earmy.portmone.com.ua/), Privatbank, Monobank," - said Diya.

"With the help of E-Pidtrymka you can support the Ukrainian army financially by transferring money to the accounts of the "Povernys’ Zhyvym" fund.

In the first five hours after that, Ukrainians collected UAH 80 million, which is several times more than in all of 2021.

On 27 February, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated that Ukrainians had already donated UAH 426 million from E-Pidtrymka to the Ukrainian Army.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: