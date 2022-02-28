Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

1.5 billion Ukrainian Hryvnias donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by citizens

Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:41

Monday, 28 February 2022, 3:48 PM

Ukrainians have already donated UAH 1.5 billion using E-Pidtrymka service to help the Ukrainian Army.

This was reported by the state service Diya (an app through which citizens of Ukraine can access some state services - ed.) on Telegram.

Quote: "If you have not yet spent money from E-Pidtrymka and want to help the Ukrainian army, you can do it in a few clicks right now through Portmone (http://earmy.portmone.com.ua/), Privatbank, Monobank," - said Diya.

"With the help of E-Pidtrymka you can support the Ukrainian army financially by transferring money to the accounts of the "Povernys’ Zhyvym" fund.

In the first five hours after that, Ukrainians collected UAH 80 million, which is several times more than in all of 2021.

On 27 February, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated that Ukrainians had already donated UAH 426 million from E-Pidtrymka to the Ukrainian Army.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News