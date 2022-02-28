All Sections
National Bank of Ukraine calls for suspension of foreign currency supply to Russian and Belarusian banks

Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:03

Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:37

The National Bank requests the suspension of the supply of foreign currency to banks in Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the National Bank.

Quote: "The National Bank of Ukraine has appealed to the heads of European central banks supplying cash, G7 ambassadors, and representatives of the Western Union's international rapid money transfer system to suspend the supply of foreign currency to Russian and Belarusian banks."

This appeal, the Bank explains, is due to the need to take measures in connection with war in Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine emphasises that they are doing everything possible to ensure the stable functioning of the financial system and counteract Russia's aggression in the financial sphere.

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko’s said: "I believe that for the sake of peace in Ukraine, our colleagues and partners will stop supplying foreign currency to banks of the aggressor countries."

Advertisement: