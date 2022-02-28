Zelenskyy signs Ukraine’s EU membership application

Alyona Mazurenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:59 PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Ukraine’s European Union membership application.

Source: Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga on Facebook

Andriy Sybiga said: "The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has just signed a historically significant document: Ukraine’s European Union membership application.

He also signed a joint request with the head of the Verkhovna Rada [Parliament] of Ukraine and Prime Minister Dmytro Shmygal.

The documents are already on the way to Brussels."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "I have signed Ukraine’s European Union membership application. I am sure that we can achieve this."

Details: According to EU procedure, the membership application has to be submitted to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Council is currently headed by France.

Ukraine’s application may be important for President Zelenskyy, given that this issue could potentially be used in talks with Russia, because the European Union is a project built around peace and using dialogue to resolve conflict.

