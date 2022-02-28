Zelenskyy signs Ukraine’s EU membership application
Alyona Mazurenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:59 PM
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Ukraine’s European Union membership application.
Source: Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga on Facebook
Andriy Sybiga said: "The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has just signed a historically significant document: Ukraine’s European Union membership application.
He also signed a joint request with the head of the Verkhovna Rada [Parliament] of Ukraine and Prime Minister Dmytro Shmygal.
The documents are already on the way to Brussels."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "I have signed Ukraine’s European Union membership application. I am sure that we can achieve this."
Details: According to EU procedure, the membership application has to be submitted to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Council is currently headed by France.
Ukraine’s application may be important for President Zelenskyy, given that this issue could potentially be used in talks with Russia, because the European Union is a project built around peace and using dialogue to resolve conflict.
Earlier:
- On the morning of 28 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Union regarding Ukraine’s accession under a special procedure. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainians deserve EU membership.
- After Russia’s invasion, several EU countries called upon the EU to give Ukraine a pathway to membership, and Slovakia proposed a special procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU.
- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that she considers Ukraine to be "one of us" and that she wants to see Ukraine in the EU. However, she did not clarify what Ukraine’s chances of joining the EU are, especially under the accelerated program.
- Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that Ukraine has a clear European perspective, but right now "we need to fight the aggression."