MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 7:07 PM

Air strike hit the suburbs of Brovary in the Kyiv direction, resulting in injuries

Source: Igor Sapozhko, Mayor of Brovary, on Facebook

Quote: "A few minutes ago, there was an airstrike on the suburbs of Brovary in the Kyiv direction. Some people are injured".

Details: The mayor warned residents to take shelter.