Poroshenko congratulates Zelenskyy on EU membership application and addresses partners

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 18:27
The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, welcomed the decision of the current head of state, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who signed an application for EU membership.

Source: Poroshenko on Facebook

Poroshenko's quote: "As president, I signed the association agreement with the EU defining the EU integration framework for Ukraine in its Constitution. I welcome the decision of the sixth president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to officially sign the EU membership application!

This unusual situation requires unusual decisions. I call on European leaders to immediately accept Ukraine's application and start the negotiation process.

Ukraine in the EU is the best guarantee for the independence and welfare of the Ukrainian people".

Previously: Zelenskyy signed a membership application for Ukraine to join the EU.

