Curfew extended in Kyiv

Monday, 28 February 2022, 18:52
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the curfew in Kyiv as of 28 February will be from 8 pm to 7 am.

Source: Klitschko on Facebook

Quote: "The situation in the capital is difficult and tense.

"We will resist. Kyiv is the heart of Ukraine, and we will not surrender it to anyone. We will not surrender our Mother Ukraine!

We will stand strong together! Glory to Ukraine!"

Details: Kyiv's curfew will be from 8 pm to 7 am as of 1 March.

Public transportation will operate from 8 am to 7 pm, with an irregular schedule and routes. Pharmacies and grocery stores will be open from 8 am to 7 pm.

Foot traffic during the curfew is strictly prohibited. Driving is allowed only with a special pass issued by Kyiv Military Commandant.

As of 1 March, the sale of alcoholic beverages in Kyiv is banned.

The mayor asked owners of pharmacy and grocery store chains not to raise the prices of essential items, claiming that doing so would be "akin to looting".

Earlier today, Klitschko said that the situation in Kyiv was under control by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite some skirmishes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian saboteurs. He promised that Kyiv's defenders would be liquidating looters on site.

