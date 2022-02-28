Yakaboo Bookstore terminates cooperation with all Russian companies

Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:42 PM

Online bookstore Yakaboo is suspending its cooperation with any Russian company, publishing house, etc.

Managers who have access to computers are removing the aggressor country's publications from the site, Yakaboo reports.

Yakaboo quote: "Ukraine's victory, peace, and freedom in our state are the only things that matter to every Ukrainian today!"

The bookstore said it was allocating 3 million hryvnias to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, the Return Alive Foundation, and targeted terrorist defence programmes.

Yakaboo is also returning funds for cancelled orders under the E-Pidtrymka (There's Support) program to provide an opportunity to donate these funds to the needs of the Ukrainian army.