Ukraine is approaching new stage of war, Russians prepare for offensive – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 21:20
Ukraine is approaching new stage of war, Russians prepare for offensive – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that the war with Russia is reaching a new stage amid an offensive planned by Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at the meeting with cadets in the city of Khmelnytskyi

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Russians were preparing to try to expand offensive actions.

Quote: "We are approaching a new stage of the war. The occupiers are preparing to attempt to expand offensive actions. And we all together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our allies, we must do everything in order to disrupt Russia’s plan.

We must prove that the occupiers will not manage to achieve their goals under any circumstances, no matter what they do and how vile their actions are. Ukraine will prevail anyway."

