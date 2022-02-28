Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
The first StarLink satellite Internet stations arrive in Ukraine – Fedorov

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 23:11
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the first batch of StarLink satellite Internet stations has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "The first batch of StarLink satellite Internet stations has arrived in Ukraine! We're grateful to Elon Musk and all the partners of free Ukraine! We continue our fight on all fronts!"

Background: Fedorov requested SpaceX founder Elon Musk to provide Ukraine with StarLink stations and access to satellite Internet on 26 February. The Minister announced that StarLink terminals had been shipped to Ukraine on 27 February.

