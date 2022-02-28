Russian troops regrouping, military machinery arriving from Belarus and the Crimea - the General Staff

Olena Roshchina- Monday, February 28, 2022, 23:46

Russian troops are regrouping and amassing equipment to seize Kyiv and other large cities. The new military machinery of the aggressor is arriving from neighbouring Belarus and the occupied Crimea.

Source: General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces, latest update as of 20:00 on Monday, February 28

Ad verbatim: "During the day, the aggressor's troops regrouped and accumulated armoured vehicles, missile and artillery weapons in certain areas. The primary goal is to surround and seize Kyiv and major cities of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kherson and Mariupol.

A significant part of military equipment comes from the territory of Belarus and through the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Some of the most battle-ready units of Belarusian Armed Forces began moving to the state border of Ukraine in the Volyn direction."

Details: The territory of Belarus is still used for combat sorties of the army by operational-tactical and special aircrafts of the Russian Armed Forces to perform assaults on the territory of our country.

According to the General Staff, planes of the Russian Armed Forces also resumed conducting air reconnaissance on Ukrainian territory from Belarusian airspace.

At the same time, numerous offenses by the Russian aggressor violate the laws of war and international humanitarian law: the use of weapons against civilians; bombing; and rocket and artillery shelling of residential areas, which led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The enemy uses state symbols and uniforms of Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine as a cover.

Ukrainian flags are hung on columns of Russian military equipment. This was reported in the settlements of Peremoha, Nova Basan, Kyiv region, and on the Krasnostav-Nizhyn highway in the Chernihiv region.

The aggressor shelled residential areas in the Chernihiv region, from Talalaivka to Nizhyn, during the advance of the column of tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

Russian invaders’ tanks began to deliberately destroy infrastructure and housing, and a separate group of tanks opened chaotic fire on high-rise buildings on the orders of their commanders as they passed through the village of Borodyanka.

In addition, there have been cases where the enemy hangs a white flag on his vehicle, ostensibly to surrender. However, after approaching Ukrainian positions the invaders opened fire to kill.

According to available information, the commanders of the Russian tactical groups received an order to destroy the mobile communication towers in the course of advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine.