Mariupol remains practically without electricity - the mayor

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 01:33

Olena Roshchina-- Tuesday 01March 2022, 1:33 

The Mayor of  Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, has reported that the city is under the control of the Ukrainian army, but has been left with virtually no electricity supply as a result of an air raid.

Source: Boychenko on Rada TV channel

Ad verbatim: "Unfortunately, critical infrastructure was destroyed today as a result of the air raid.

The city of Mariupol remains virtually without electricity. All boiler facilities are out of action. "

Details: Boychenko noted that the city is waiting for the "first daylight" to begin the restoration of this important infrastructure.

The mayor of Mariupol added that enemy weaponry "has attacked peaceful residential neighbourhoods and villages."

He also noted that the city had suffered  "a lot of destruction of infrastructure, with many injured. We have casualties - women, children and the elderly."

Ukrainian troops are holding back enemy pressure on all fronts despite the extremely difficult situation. Mariupol is under the control of the Ukrainian army.


Background: Mariupol and Volnovakha remained the hottest spots in the Donetsk region as of 9 am on 28 February. The battles are still ongoing.

