Multiples casualties after enemy shelling in Okhtyrka, bodies pulled from the rubble

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 01:40

Svitlana Kizilova - Tuesday 01 March 2022, 01:40

There are casualties after Russian artillery shelling in Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

Source: correspondent Olesya Borovyk on Rada TV channel

Ad verbatim: "People are still being pulled out from under the rubble in Okhtyrka after three thermobaric (vacuum) bombs were dropped on the city at once. There are many casualties."

Details: At the same time, the enemy suffered heavy losses. The corpses of the dead Russian invaders are being gathered in the area nearby by the ICRC representatives to transfer them from Ukraine back to Russia.

The journalist added that the Sumy region continues to hold the line as a true Ukrainian northern outpost. Numerous Russian equipment was destroyed near Sumy with the help of Bayraktar - 20 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 96 tanks and 8 refuellers .


Background: A massive fire broke out after enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

