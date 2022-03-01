All Sections
The first Starlink test took place in Ukraine with a speed of up to 200 Mbps

Roman RomaniukTuesday, 1 March 2022, 02:50

Roman Romanyuk - Tuesday 01 March 2022, 03:50

Oleg Kutkov, an engineer from Kyiv, has conducted a test of the Starlink satellite Internet from Elon Musk's SpaceX company at home.

Source: Kutkov on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "SpaceX Starlink works in Kyiv, Ukraine! The receiver is placed just outside my window, even without adjustment and with the motors disconnected.

The top speed was >200 Mbps for a while."

Details: Kutkov explained that he had purchased equipment for Internet access a long time ago, but it never got a signal until now.

He commented  that he decided to test the equipment as soon as he heard about the availability of Starlink in Ukraine.

Ad verbatim: "The other day, Musk wrote that the service is working in Ukraine now. I checked, but it didn’t work. However, I contacted the people at SpaceX, resolved the issues and this is my first official test."

Background: Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov asked American businessman Elon Musk to provide Ukraine with access to Starlink high-speed Internet. Musk responded and sent the equipment to Ukraine.

According to Fedorov, the first Starlink terminals arrived in Ukraine on 28 February.

