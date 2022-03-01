Netflix has refused to stream Russian television channels

TUESDAY, 01 MARCH 2022, 07:39 AM

Netflix, an American streaming service, has refused to broadcast Russian federal channels.

Source: Politico cites a Netflix representative as a source.

Details: Due to commitments in Russia beginning 1 March, Netflix should be broadcasting 20 Russian propaganda TV channels, including NTV, Channel One, ROC Spas, etc.

However: "Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," said a spokesperson for the streaming service.

In December, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) added Netflix to the register of audiovisual services because it is available on the Russian market and has more than 100,000 daily users. • Netflix has about a million subscribers in Russia.

