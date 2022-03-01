A maternity hospital near Kyiv has been hit by a shell

TUESDAY, MARCH 01, 2022, 06:18 AM

A shell has hit the Adonis maternity hospital, not far from Kyiv.

Source: Adonis CEO Vitaliy Girin on Facebook.

Direct speech: "Everyone is asking what has happened to the maternity hospital. Thank you for your support. The projectile hit the maternity hospital, the damage is crucial, but the building is still standing."

Details: According to Girin, all people have been evacuated from the damaged building.

Quote: " "The most important thing is not to go and pick someone up right now. Everyone is surely safe and secure."

For references: The Adonis private maternity hospital is in the village of Buzova, near Kyiv, on the Zhytomyr highway. Fierce fighting has raged in this area for several days now as the enemy attempts to block Kyiv's access from the south.