All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


A maternity hospital near Kyiv has been hit by a shell

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 05:18

TUESDAY, MARCH 01, 2022, 06:18 AM

A shell has hit the Adonis maternity hospital, not far from Kyiv.

Source: Adonis CEO Vitaliy Girin on Facebook.

Advertisement:

Direct speech: "Everyone is asking what has happened to the maternity hospital. Thank you for your support. The projectile hit the maternity hospital, the damage is crucial, but the building is still standing."

"Everyone wants to know what happened to the maternity hospital. Thank you so much for your help. The maternity hospital was hit by a projectile; the damage is extensive, but the structure remains intact."

Details: According to Girin, all people have been evacuated from the damaged building.

Quote: " "The most important thing is not to go and pick someone up right now. Everyone is surely safe and secure."

For references: The Adonis private maternity hospital is in the village of Buzova, near Kyiv, on the Zhytomyr highway. Fierce fighting has raged in this area for several days now as the enemy attempts to block Kyiv's access from the south.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: