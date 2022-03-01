Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

A maternity hospital near Kyiv has been hit by a shell

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 06:18

TUESDAY, MARCH 01, 2022, 06:18 AM

A shell has hit the Adonis maternity hospital, not far from Kyiv.

Source: Adonis CEO Vitaliy Girin on Facebook.

Direct speech: "Everyone is asking what has happened to the maternity hospital. Thank you for your support. The projectile hit the maternity hospital, the damage is crucial, but the building is still standing."

"Everyone wants to know what happened to the maternity hospital. Thank you so much for your help. The maternity hospital was hit by a projectile; the damage is extensive, but the structure remains intact."

Details: According to Girin, all people have been evacuated from the damaged building.

Quote: " "The most important thing is not to go and pick someone up right now. Everyone is surely safe and secure."

For references: The Adonis private maternity hospital is in the village of Buzova, near Kyiv, on the Zhytomyr highway. Fierce fighting has raged in this area for several days now as the enemy attempts to block Kyiv's access from the south.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News