Russian aggressors hit Freedom Square, central Kharkiv, regional administration

Russian occupation forces in Ukraine have launched missiles at the centre of Kharkiv. The central square of the city and the Regional Administration building were hit.

Source: Telegram

Details: A video from the site shows the massive explosion on Kharkiv’s largest square, close to the Regional Administration building.

Advertisement:

At the time of the explosion, there were many cars and people at the intersection near the square.

Швидше за все ракет було кілька, одна впала на площі, а принаймні одна влучила в будівлю ОДА. Всередині є постраждалі.

According to preliminary information, Kharkiv was hit by an airstrike. Several rockets were launched by the Russian military, one of them fell on the main square, and at least one hit the Regional Administration building. There are casualties.

A large crater emerged on the square as a result. No information on casualties is available at present.