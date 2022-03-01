After regional administration building explosion, at least two dead in Kharkiv

Roman Romanyuk – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:57 AM

During an air strike in central Kharkiv, the Regional State Administration (RSA) building was hit by a rocket. At least two people were killed.

Source: Deputy Head of the Regional State Administration Roman Semenuha, Department for Emergencies

In Semenuha’s words: "There was an air strike and two rockets hit the building and the square [where it is located].

Two deaths have been confirmed, but rescue operations continue and the number of victims might be higher.

Our rescue workers are true heroes, they’re not afraid of anything, they’re working, getting people out from under the rubble."

Details: The Department of Emergencies reports the explosion has injured 6 people, one of them being a child. Rescue workers are still confirming the number of victims.

According to Semenuha, the explosion has most likely rendered the RSA building unsuitable for use: "There are damages and destruction, it is unlikely that we will be able to use the building. Russians continue striking the city centre."

Earlier, Russian aviation executed two rocket strikes in the centre of Kharkiv, with one rocket hitting the Freedom Square and the other the RSA building.