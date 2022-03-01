All Sections
“Our country is at war” - Cherkasy Mayor calls for preparations for resistance

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:42
Alyona Mazurenko — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:42 AM

Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko has called on residents to prepare to defend their city, because the country is at war.

Source: Bondarenko’s video address

Bondarenko said: "Today (1 March) I will sign a decree to ban alcohol sales in stores. This is for security. The situation is under control.

Our priorities for today are the safety of our citizens and the preparations to defend our city. Whatever this sounds like, we have to be prepared for all scenarios, because our country is at war."

