All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kazakhstan offers to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:49
Kazakhstan offers to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tuesday, March 1 2022, 11:49 AM

The President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev offered Ukraine and Russia to mediate talks.

Source: Russian "Interfax"

Advertisement:

Quote: "We call on both states to find a common language at the negotiating table, to reach an agreement and consensus, there is no other way because a bad peace is better than a good quarrel.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide all possible assistance, including mediation services, if they are, of course, needed."

Details: The President of Kazakhstan also instructed the government to prepare the economy for fighting sanctions.

According to him, Russia attacked Ukraine because "the Minsk agreements remained on paper."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: