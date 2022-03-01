Kazakhstan offers to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tuesday, March 1 2022, 11:49 AM

The President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev offered Ukraine and Russia to mediate talks.

Source: Russian "Interfax"

Quote: "We call on both states to find a common language at the negotiating table, to reach an agreement and consensus, there is no other way because a bad peace is better than a good quarrel.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide all possible assistance, including mediation services, if they are, of course, needed."

Details: The President of Kazakhstan also instructed the government to prepare the economy for fighting sanctions.

According to him, Russia attacked Ukraine because "the Minsk agreements remained on paper."