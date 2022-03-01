In Sumy region, Russian occupiers under white flags shooting civilians

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:32 PM

In the Sumy region, military equipment of the occupiers rides through the villages under white flags, while shooting civilians.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in his Telegram

Quote: "Urgently, the village of Nizy in the Sumy region, enemy vehicles are driving through the village of Nizy and its environs!

The enemy travels through the villages with white flags and shoots civilians!"

Details: Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that a column of enemy vehicles was travelling through Sumy, and there were airstrikes too.