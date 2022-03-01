Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Kyiv military administration entrusted to experienced general - President Zelenskyy

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:44

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykola Zhernov as a Head of the Kyiv Military Defence Administration for the professional defence of the city.

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address

Zelenskyy’s quote: "Dear people in Kyiv! The defence of the capital is a priority. I have therefore decided to appoint a military professional as Head of the Kyiv Military Defence Administration. To guarantee the defence of the capital. To block the enemy’s advance to our capital. To ensure people in Kyiv have everything they need. From now on, the head of the Kyiv Military Defence Administration is Mykola Zhernov.

He served as a commander of the supporting forces. He organised the engineering support at a high level for the combat operations of the Ukrainian Army in 2014-2015. Now he is a Military security service expert in the National Security and Defence Council. Vitalii Klitchko remains city mayor. He has his own sphere of responsibility. And now the mayor and the head of military administration shall jointly work on what has to be done. After the war, everything will be returned to where it was. 

