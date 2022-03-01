Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukrainian border guard service working to retrieve defenders of Zmiinyi island: "Ukraine leaves no one behind"

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:51

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 12:51

Ukrainian border guard service together with the Ukrainian armed forces exhaust all the possibilities to get any information on the fate of the border guards and marines, who bravely defended Zmiinyi island.

Source: spokesman of the Ukrainian border guard service, Andryi Demchenko, in his video brief on March 1

Quote: "As of now we have involved international humanitarian missions to get the list of all man who are now captivated by the enemy.

I will admit, analyzing the Russian Federation video footage, we have identified most of the defenders.

Of course, Russian Federation tries to use them in its propaganda campaign, we understand, that captivity is not the best place to be and demoralize combat troops. But be sure, Ukraine doesn’t leave anyone behind. We do everything we can to return them.

Glory to Zmiinyi defenders! Glory to Ukraine!".

Details: the defenders of Zmiinyi island have become the symbol of bravery before overwhelming forces.

In addition, Ukrainian officials received information that Zmiinyi defenders might be alive. The reason might be the statement of the Russian side on 82 Ukrainian serviceman held in captivity.

Russian news agencies report that Ukrainian defenders were transported to temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

Demchenko said that information about 13 dead border guards was released previously after the island was shelled by the Russian naval vessel and connection was lost.

After that, a civil rescue ship "Sapphire" went to check on the fate of the guards, but the ship was illegally seized by Russian forces.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News