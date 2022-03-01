Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
People rally for Ukraine in occupied Kupyansk

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:56

In the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, which came under control of the invaders with the permission of the mayor, local residents organised a rally for Ukraine.

Source: Social media

Details: People came out with Ukrainian flags and shouted "Everything will be Ukraine!".

The crowd also rushed to a car in which, according to preliminary data, Russian invaders were riding.

People also stood in front of Russian soldiers and their equipment and shouted, "Go away!"

The video shows that the invaders used tear gas to disperse the rally.

Previously: Kupyansk Mayor Hennadiy Matsegora, who was elected by the opposition party in 2020, agreed with the Russian invaders to transfer power over Kupyansk.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office informed him of suspicion of infringing on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine by a person who is a representative of the authorities and of high treason.

At the same time, Oleksiy Arestovych, an Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that the situation with Kupyansk was "being clarified" and "not everything is so simple there."

