State Border Guard Service in western regions urgently needs vehicles and drivers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:57
Border guards in western regions of Ukraine urgently need off-road vehicles and drivers.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Details: Border guards are calling on everyone to help with supplying 4x4 cars and trucks, and passenger buses. The vehicles are needed for combat operations to defend our country. Border guards are also calling for people who can drive and transfer military personnel and cargo with their own vehicles.

If you can help, please call:

(067)-927-02-64 – Chernivtsi border detachment

(050)-236-51-56 - Mukachevo border detachment

(068)-598-48-75 - Chop border detachment

(068)-649-24-95 - Lviv border detachment

(067)-680-68-41 – Kinologic educational centre, t. Velyki Mosty (Lviv region)

(098)-573-33-44 - Lutsk border detachment

