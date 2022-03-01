All Sections
European Parliament discusses Ukraine’s application to join the EU

Evropeyska Pravda — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 2:07 PM

The European Parliament acknowledges Ukraine’s prospect of joining the EU and will work to provide Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at the extraordinary plenary session dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine, reports Europeyska Pravda.

She also said that the European Parliament fully supports Ukrainians in its "fight for survival in these dark times in our history."

The session is attended by all EU top-level officials, including President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrel.

Earlier today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine’s application to join the EU.

The EU considers that a rapid processing of Ukraine’s application may be an important step for President Zelensky considering that this matter may be used in his negotiations with the Russian Federation, as the EU is a project based on the principles of peace and solving conflict through dialogue.  

Earlier today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó expressed his support of expedited accession of Ukraine to the EU.

