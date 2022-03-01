Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

European Parliament discusses Ukraine’s application to join the EU

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:07

Evropeyska Pravda — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 2:07 PM

The European Parliament acknowledges Ukraine’s prospect of joining the EU and will work to provide Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at the extraordinary plenary session dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine, reports Europeyska Pravda.

She also said that the European Parliament fully supports Ukrainians in its "fight for survival in these dark times in our history."

The session is attended by all EU top-level officials, including President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrel.

Earlier today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine’s application to join the EU.

The EU considers that a rapid processing of Ukraine’s application may be an important step for President Zelensky considering that this matter may be used in his negotiations with the Russian Federation, as the EU is a project based on the principles of peace and solving conflict through dialogue.  

Earlier today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó expressed his support of expedited accession of Ukraine to the EU.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News