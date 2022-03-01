Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov asks YouTube bloggers to launch a stream for Russians
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:18
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is calling on Ukrainian YouTube bloggers to launch an around-the-clock stream for Russian citizens.
Source: Fedorov on his Telegram account
Quote: "I appeal to all Ukrainian YouTube bloggers. Unite and launch a 24/7 stream in Russian for Russian citizens.
We will do our best to keep the stream in the top trending. We will help with content!"