Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov asks YouTube bloggers to launch a stream for Russians

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:18

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is calling on Ukrainian YouTube bloggers to launch an around-the-clock stream for Russian citizens.

Source: Fedorov on his Telegram account

Quote: "I appeal to all Ukrainian YouTube bloggers. Unite and launch a 24/7 stream in Russian for Russian citizens.

We will do our best to keep the stream in the top trending. We will help with content!"