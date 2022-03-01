Russian Ministry of Defence threatens Kyiv with strikes at infrastructure of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO – TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 15:19

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated it will strike the SBU's (Security Service of Ukraine – ed.) technological facilities and the 72nd Main Centre for Information and Psychological Special Operations in Kyiv.

Source: a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry, as reported by RIA Novosti

Details: The invaders stated that high-precision strikes on SBU technological facilities and the 72nd Main Centre for Psychological Special Operations in Kyiv would be launched to stop information attacks against Russia.

Quote: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who have been involved by Ukrainian nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as residents of Kyiv who live near the relay nodes, to leave their homes."

More details: The Russian Defence Ministry complained that with the beginning of an open military attack on Ukraine, the number of information attacks on Russian government agencies has increased. Russians receive death threats by phone and reports about mines at schools, kindergartens, train stations and other social facilities.

The Ministry claims that information attacks on Russia are carried out by the 72nd Main Centre for Psychological Special Operations and the SBU cyber operations team, using hardware and software systems and communication facilities in Kyiv.

It should be pointed out that a number of Russian media wrote a few days ago that the building of the 72nd Training Centre for Information and Psychological Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Brovary was destroyed or severely damaged.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned that the enemy was preparing misinformation about the alleged capitulation of the country's military and political leadership. He denied such a possibility. The SBU also emphasises that surrender is impossible.

"Initially, they plan to disrupt communications. After that, there will be massive fake news reports that the Ukrainian military and political leadership seems to have agreed to surrender," Reznikov warned.