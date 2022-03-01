All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five territorial defence fighters for one Russian officer: prisoner exchange in Sumy region

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:33
Five territorial defence fighters for one Russian officer: prisoner exchange in Sumy region

Roman Petrenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:33

In Krasnopillya, a Russian military convoy arrived to exchange prisoners with Ukraine through the "Green Corridor". Five Ukrainian territorial defence fighters were exchanged for one Russian officer.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Zhyvytsky stressed that the green corridor [safe passage] was organised by presidential decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Zhyvytsky’s words: "The first exchange of prisoners in the Sumy region has just taken place! We exchanged five of our people from territorial defence for one Russian military police officer."

More details: The list of territorial defence fighters released from enemy captivity:

  • Dmytro Olehovych Kvitchenko, born in 1985, Trostyanets’
  • Valeriy Semenovych Pozniak, born in 1965, Vorozhba, Bilopil’ district
  • Igor Vladimirovich Mokrenko, born in 1969
  • Andrey Vyacheslavovich Frolkov, born in 1964, Sumy
  • Oleg Viktorovich Solonar, born in 1974, Sumy

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: