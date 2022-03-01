Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Five territorial defence fighters for one Russian officer: prisoner exchange in Sumy region

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:33

Roman Petrenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:33

In Krasnopillya, a Russian military convoy arrived to exchange prisoners with Ukraine through the "Green Corridor". Five Ukrainian territorial defence fighters were exchanged for one Russian officer.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytsky stressed that the green corridor [safe passage] was organised by presidential decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Zhyvytsky’s words: "The first exchange of prisoners in the Sumy region has just taken place! We exchanged five of our people from territorial defence for one Russian military police officer."

More details: The list of territorial defence fighters released from enemy captivity:

  • Dmytro Olehovych Kvitchenko, born in 1985, Trostyanets’
  • Valeriy Semenovych Pozniak, born in 1965, Vorozhba, Bilopil’ district
  • Igor Vladimirovich Mokrenko, born in 1969
  • Andrey Vyacheslavovich Frolkov, born in 1964, Sumy
  • Oleg Viktorovich Solonar, born in 1974, Sumy

