Five territorial defence fighters for one Russian officer: prisoner exchange in Sumy region
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:33
Roman Petrenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:33
In Krasnopillya, a Russian military convoy arrived to exchange prisoners with Ukraine through the "Green Corridor". Five Ukrainian territorial defence fighters were exchanged for one Russian officer.
Source: Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Telegram
Details: Zhyvytsky stressed that the green corridor [safe passage] was organised by presidential decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In Zhyvytsky’s words: "The first exchange of prisoners in the Sumy region has just taken place! We exchanged five of our people from territorial defence for one Russian military police officer."
More details: The list of territorial defence fighters released from enemy captivity:
- Dmytro Olehovych Kvitchenko, born in 1985, Trostyanets’
- Valeriy Semenovych Pozniak, born in 1965, Vorozhba, Bilopil’ district
- Igor Vladimirovich Mokrenko, born in 1969
- Andrey Vyacheslavovich Frolkov, born in 1964, Sumy
- Oleg Viktorovich Solonar, born in 1974, Sumy